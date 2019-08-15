ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- A 46-year-old man was stabbed after attempting to help find a missing cat overnight in south St. Louis.
According to police, a 46-year-old man was waiting in an alley near the 6800 block of Devonshire around 03:15 a.m. to search for a man's pet cat.
While unsuccessfully being able to locate it, police said the suspect allegedly became agitated and stabbed the victim.
The 46-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No additional information has been released.
It is unknown if anyone was taken into custody or if the victim or suspect knew each other.
