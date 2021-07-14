SALEM, NH (CBS) – A Good Samaritan is speaking out after helping save a 5-year-old girl.
Scott Demers says he didn’t have time to panic when a car came barreling through a Salem, New Hampshire home with kids inside.
“It was like a war zone,” Demers said. “It was chaos, everywhere.”
Demers has no professional medical experience, but when he saw a five-year-old girl severely injured, bleeding and in desperate need of help – he jumped in. He was fixing the sprinklers a couple doors down when he heard the impact.
“The father came out of the house screaming that he just killed my little girl. I saw the blood squirting out of her neck, so I knew she was still with us,” Demers said.
Her father, Joseph Tutrone, credited those who answered his cries for help. “Really, they were the ones that saved her life, because I was in a complete panic,” Tutrone said. “I didn’t know what to do.”
The five-year old has a broken jaw and several facial cuts but is expected to make a full recovery thanks to an unlikely hero.
“I don’t have the most inviting appearance sometimes,” Demers said. “Heroes don’t always wear capes, I guess.”
Giuliana was released from the hospital on Tuesday. Her family said she is doing better every day, but has a long road to recovery. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Giuliana’s medical bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.