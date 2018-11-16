WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) - A Washington woman is thanking a good Samaritan for something she didn't think happened these days.
She lost her wallet on a snowy city street.
And her doorbell camera captured a man who found the wallet and returned it to her home.
Katie Egger Makris realized she was in such a rush she forgot to zip her bag, so her wallet tumbled onto the snowy street.
"Typically in this city if you lose your wallet, um, its gone," Makris said.
Makris was working out when the doorbell camera alerted her around six a.m.
The man in the Dallas hat picked up her wallet and pin-pointed the address.
First, he tries to put it in Makris' mailbox then he tucks it safely under her mat.
"I would love to figure out who he was," said Katie Egger Makris.
In a day and age where those credit cards are tangled up with so much technology, whoever the good Samaritan is, he saved Makris a lot of time and money.
"There is so much negativity that we always see these days and especially the last couple weeks I think it has been really rough on people so I was really happy to share something really positive," said Makris.
