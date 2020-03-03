UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 32-year-old man from Bourbon, Missouri was arrested for allegedly fighting with a man he crashed his car into and then assaulting a police officer this past weekend.
A good Samaritan stopped Joshua Julius from fighting by holding the man at gunpoint until police officers got there.
One Union police arrived, they found out that said Julius intentionally crashed his car into the other man’s car.
The crash happened along N Washington Avenue on February 29 just before 5 p.m.
Julius then allegedly assaulted a police officer while he was being booked inside the Union Police Department.
He has been charged with second-degree and third-degree assault on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He is being held at the Franklin County jail.
