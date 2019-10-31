Within minutes of our story airing Tuesday on News 4, a St. Louis County man reached out wanting to help the St. Louis woman sleeping in her car to avoid the roaches in her home.. The man, who asked to remain anonymous, paid several hundred dollars so the mother, Toni Thomas, could stay in a hotel until her home is clear of roaches.
The good Samaritan also started this GoFundMe.
The St. Louis Housing Authority tells News 4 it is having Thomas' townhome sprayed for roaches again on Friday and is making arrangements for her to stay somewhere else until her home is ready.
Original Story:
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis mother said there are so many roaches crawling around her north St. Louis townhome that it is no longer livable, so she's sleeping in her car.
“There were roaches all over the walls. There were roaches on the ceilings, roaches in all of these closets," said Toni Thomas. “Roaches were on me and my daughters' beds.”
Thomas said she moved into the townhome on McMillan Avenue last week and immediately noticed the roaches. She said the property manager told her nothing could be done until Monday, so she slept in her car over the weekend. Thomas told News 4 her two children are staying at their dad's.
Thomas said she applied to live in low-income housing to help with rent while she finishes school. She said the St. Louis Housing Authority called her and told her a townhome on McMillan Avenue was ready. But she said it's been unlivable from day one.
“I’ve been complaining to the housing authority, which is Avis Graham, at Northside Scattered/East Lake Management and you know they just pretty much left me out here," said Thomas.
Thomas said property maintenance sprayed for the roaches Monday, but it didn't get rid of the problem. Thomas said she called her property management team again to let them know the roaches have returned and is waiting to hear back.
The property manager would not speak with News 4 and said questions need to be directed to the St. Louis Housing Authority. News 4 stopped by the Housing Authority Tuesday and was told no one was available to talk.
Thomas said until something is done about the roaches, she'll continue to sleep in her car because she has nowhere else to go.
