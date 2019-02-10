FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Icy conditions led to slick driveways, parking lots and sidewalks across the St. Louis area.
Mike Terry owns a landscaping company and spent the day treating slick surfaces. On the way to a customer’s home Sunday morning, he responded to a call he didn’t expect.
“I hit the brakes and seen a lady had fallen and was yelling for help,” Terry said.
Terry was driving on Jubaka Drive in Fairview Heights when he saw a 90-year-old woman who had slipped and fallen on ice while trying to get the newspaper.
He pulled over and wrapped her with his jacket and sweater, before bringing out blankets from inside. Terry said he waited with the woman for 40 minutes until paramedics arrived.
“With the conditions at that time it was probably about 24 degrees, the ground was colder than that,” Terry said.
Doctors and nurses at the Urgent Care in downtown St. Louis said they treated several patients who had slipped and fallen on the ice.
Nurse Practitioner Mike Zapulla said most were treated for sprains and strains, others were seen for head injuries.
“If you do have a close head injury and you have bleeding inside the head or trauma inside the head that can end up becoming a catastrophic event,” Zappulla said.
Doctors said a CT scan following a head injury can rule out the chance of an intracranial hemorrhage.
Patients who have amnesia-like symptoms, seizures, vomiting, headaches, loss of consciousness or were intoxicated during the incident are advised to see a doctor. Those who are older than 65, on blood thinners or live alone are also encouraged to see medical assistance.
Sunday, the Fairview Heights Police Department took to Facebook to thank Terry for his efforts in helping the 90-year-old woman. He tells News 4 he’s happy to help her whenever she needs it and wishes her a smooth and quick recovery.
“I think God put me there at the right spot at the right time,” Terry said.
