SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Sunset Hills police are investigating after they say a man who pulled over to help a car crash victim ended up getting carjacked at gunpoint.
Read: Intoxicated man involved in 2 rollover crashes, carjacked person who stopped to help, according to police
Investigators tell News 4 24-year-old Anthony Tisdale flipped his car on the I-270 on ramp to westbound I-44 in Sunset Hills around 11 p.m. A man driving by stopped to ask if Tisdale was okay.
Court documents show Tisdale asked the victim for a ride to Lee's Summit. When the man refused, police say Tisdale took out a gun and demanded he give up his car. Sunset Hills police say Tisdale took off in the victim's car.
“Oh my gosh, that’s terrible," said Pati McCartney. “You want to react and help. That’s a shame. I cannot believe that happened.”
It didn't take long for Tisdale to get caught. Police say he flipped the car he took from the good Samaritan on I-44 near Antire Road shortly after he stole it. An officer with the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Tisdale on suspicion of diving while intoxicated.
Thankfully, the carjacking victim was not hurt, though Sergeant Robbie Hagen said it's a reminder about the dangers that can come with stopping to help someone.
“You never know what is in the mind of the person in the accident," said McCartney.
She added it's important to weigh the factors including whether the area is well lit, if it's isolated, are there other people around, and whether another car could hit you if you pull over.
“If you don’t feel safe stopping, don’t stop, continue on, call 911. Most people have cell phones now and you can call 911," said McCartney.
Tisdale is in the St. Louis County Jail facing armed criminal action and robbery charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.