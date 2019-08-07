GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – You can stay cool while it’s hot for free at Raging Rivers if you show your report card.
The waterpark is honoring students’ hard work during the 2018-2019 school year. Students who received at least one A on their report card will get one day free park admission between Aug. 1 and 25, 2019.
Raging Rivers WaterPark said they know some schools do not award letter grades, or use different letters in their systems, so any school’s top grade in their system will be honored for the program.
Students must show their report card at the ticket window.
