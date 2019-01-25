ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – North City resident Bishop Michael Robinson says his neighbors don’t like to see clothing spread out on sidewalks littering their community.
“We take pride in our neighborhood,” Robinson said.
Robinson runs a homeless outreach group with Destiny Family Church and says this year he’s seen an increase in people dumping donations in areas where homeless people gather.
He says this leaves clothes plucked through and left behind in parking lots and sidewalks.
“When those things are done it’s unmanaged and it just makes us look bad,” Robinson said.
Robinson says this happens at least once a week.
“They get messed up, they get rained on, they get mildewed and we don’t necessarily have the capability to get all those items cleaned,” Robinson said.
He says the problem also creates sites for dumping and loitering which can bring unwanted attention from city officials.
“The attention comes to us and it makes it appear like we’re not doing our job or as if we’re a nuisance to places and that’s not true,” Robinson said.
The solution, Robinson says, is for donors to drop items off during business hours to make sure the clothing isn’t just left outside.
“We appreciate donations but they have to be done in the right way,” Robinson said.
Robinson says they started noticing this problem after the city’s largest homeless shelters closed their doors.
For a list of homeless shelters in the St. Louis area click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.