ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Goo Goo Dolls will bring their North American headlining tour to St. Louis this summer.
The four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band will stop at the new Saint Louis Music Park in July 31. Joining the Goo Goo Dolls on tour are Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.
Ticket presales will begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 5. General public tickets will go on ale on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more details.
