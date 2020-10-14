ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are warning of an uptick in car thefts.
Officers told News 4 car thefts are up in all areas compared to last year.
Florissant police said the thefts are happening more often at gas stations because people run inside the convenience store and leave the keys in the vehicle or even in the ignition. They said the easy solution to prevent yourself from becoming a victim is to lock your vehicle.
As for St. Louis City, police said over the last 30 days car thefts have been down 4% compared to the same time frame in 2019.
