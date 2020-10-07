ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Jack Nicklaus will compete in a celebrity pro-am in St. Louis next year.
The golf legend will take part in the pro-am at Norwood Hills Country Club during the Ascension Charity Classic. The tournament will be held from Sept. 6-12, 2021.
Tickets start at $20 and kids under 16 can attend for free with a ticketed adult.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
