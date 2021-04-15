ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus and his renowned Nicklaus Design firm are joining philanthropic efforts to renovate Normandie Golf Course.
The golf course was built in 1901 and is one of the oldest public courses west of the Mississippi. “The appeal of this project to me was to be involved in an effort that could serve as a catalyst to change needed in our country today, beginning with parts of St. Louis County,” Nicklaus said. “Restoring Normandie for a community in need will have a long-lasting positive impact on the lives of youth in St. Louis.”
The philanthropic effort is a partnership between Normandie, the Metropolitan Golf Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association (MAGA), with its partner Beyond Housing (BH), the famed community development organization. In addition to leading the design effort, Nicklaus will also support fundraising efforts to purchase the property from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Once the project is complete, Normandie will become a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.
Once funding for the project is in place, construction could begin by the end of the year. The golf course will remain open and Walters Golf Management will continue to operate it through the 2021 golf season.
