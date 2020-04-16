ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Despite an ongoing social lockdown, golf courses have stayed busy.
They don't have to close under stay-at-home orders in Missouri, and when states like Illinois closed their courses, it forced those customers to travel to the Show-Me State to golf.
"People have been home and golf is one of the few things that's allowed by the county guidelines," said Ray Boccardi, co-owner of Tapawingo Golf Course.
While Tapawingo doesn’t have to close, Boccardi said they've taken several steps to make sure customers are safe from contracting COVID-19.
"We're trying to do everything we can to keep it as physically safe as possible for customers and employees," he said.
He added those in the St. Louis golf community were anticipating criticism for staying open
When parks and other recreational facilities remain closed.
"We kinda felt something was coming, just because we had seen some posts other people had put on Facebook, making comments about the vehicles and parking lots being full around the metro St. Louis area."
Unlike parks, Boccardi said golf courses can control the volume of golfers that come in and out of the course.
He said they limited the number to a maximum of four people to a golf group, and each person must drive their own cart
Tee times are spaced out by 18 minutes and they've been sanitizing their facilities.
“Everybody has their own golf clubs, they have their own balls that they play with, so nobody is cross-contaminating that stuff,” he Boccardi said. “The golf community has embraced our responsibility to keep people healthy and safe, and I feel like people need to know that we are not just haphazardly letting people come and go as they please. There are strict guidelines, we adhere to those guidelines and we try to make it as safe as we can for everybody."
