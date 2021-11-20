NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) -- A family's golf cart was a source of comfort for their 2-year-old daughter battling cancer. Someone recently stole the golf cart, prompting the family to plead for it back.
Golf cart stolen from 2-year-old fighting cancer
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
- Jenna Rae, News 4 Reporter
- Updated
- By Shain Bergan, Abby Dodge
- Updated
- Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
- Jenna Rae, News 4 Reporter
- Updated
- Gabriela Vidal, News 4 Reporter
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.