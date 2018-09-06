SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- “It’s a relatively easy target especially when it’s not locked up,” said Todd Smith.
The owner of the stolen golf cart says the bold thieves took the cart from corner of 9th and Geyer in the middle of the day on Sunday.
Todd Smith says thefts like that are why he puts a boot on his cart.
“You just have to protect yourself and your assets wherever you go,” said Smith.
Over in McKinley Heights one resident who didn’t want his identity revealed says he’s looking into getting a boot for his golf cart after someone tried to hotwire his golf cart over the weekend.
“So it was locked up with the chain going through here and this back area here and what they did was they saw through this so they could take off the chain,” said McKinley Heights resident.
He says unfortunately this isn’t the first time he’s been targeted.
These carts cost as much as $10,000.
Police reports were taken in both cases, so far there has been one arrest.
