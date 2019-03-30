MILWAUKEE Wis. — If you were calling Paul Goldschmidt a bust after one game, hopefully you tuned in to the action Friday night.
A day after Goldschmidt failed to put a single ball in play—ending opening day with three strikeouts and a walk—he was whacking baseballs all over the yard at obscene rates of speed for the duration of the evening to put the Cardinals past the Brewers 9-5 at Miller Park.
It was an absolute hitting clinic in every sense of the phrase, and it all began with a 10-pitch marathon at-bat in the first inning, setting the tone for Goldschmidt’s historic night. Here's the pitch-by-pitch breakdown of an at-bat to remember:
Pitch 1: Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta started things off with a 92-mph fastball that looked like a good pitch at the bottom of the zone. Home plate umpire Marvin Hudson called it a ball. I imagine that was a relief for Goldschmidt, who saw a couple close strike calls go against him on opening day.
Pitch 2: Goldschmidt took a fastball for a strike right down central. Kick back and relax, we’re going to be here a while.
Pitch 3: Peralta missed low and away at 94 mph. He’s right to be careful with this fella.
Pitch 4: Goldschmidt turned on a 92 mph pitch and lined it foul. It grazed the glove of the ball boy, who then quickly looked at his non-glove hand to make sure it was still attached to the rest of his body. Keep that thing clear when Goldy is at the dish, son! Statcast doesn’t offer exit velocity data on foul balls, but my eyes told me that was the first ball legitimately stung by Goldschmidt in the at-bat. It would not be the last.
Pitch 5: Here's where it starts getting fun. Another inside fastball, another near death experience for a patron down the left-field line. This one was a line drive hooking foul with some mustard on it. It’s hard to rank which ball was hit hardest during the plate appearance, but this one was up there. Simply smoked.
Pitch 6: Goldschmidt fouled a fastball straight back, tailing toward the first base side. It ended up in the deck above the press box. I wanted neither my computer nor my face to receive a baseball-sized bruise from Paul Bunyan reincarnated, so in the open-air press box, I went into duck-and-cover mode.
Pitch 7: Another sharply hit grounder skipped foul past the Cardinals dugout. Again, no data on it, but it might not have even been 100 mph off the bat. Maybe he’s getting tired?
Pitch 8: Nope! This swing might’ve been more impressive than the actual home run. Goldschmidt turned on another pitch and blasted a towering foul ball into the upper deck down the left field line. I legitimately thought it might hit the roof of the stadium. Had to be an exit velocity of triple digits and then some, and here’s where you really started to perk up—Goldschmidt was on the verge of something special.
“You can see a guy lock into what’s going on and you can see a guy just getting a feel for what the pitches are,” Shildt said of Goldschmidt's at-bat in the first. “Him being on the ball gives you an indication he’s having a good at-bat.”
Pitch 9: After eight fastballs in a row, Peralta tried haphazardly to sneak a curveball past Goldschmidt. He didn’t really seem too committed to the idea, as the pitch harmlessly floated well above the top of the strike zone for ball three, bringing the count full.
It was at this point that Cardinals television broadcaster Dan McLaughlin spoke the following words:
“You just get the feeling… He’s seeing the ball well. It’s the kind of at-bat where you watch it and you think, uh-oh, is he locked in here?’ if you’re Milwaukee.”
How prescient, Danny Mac.
Pitch 10: Boomstick time. Goldschmidt hit it hard and deep to straightaway left field—Statcast clocked the exit velocity at 105.0 mph—but the launch angle was 40 degrees, which means he got under it quite a bit. Statcast offers interesting data that gives insight to how ballpark factors can influence an outcome like this one.
The expected batting average (xBA) on a ball hit the way Goldschmidt hit this one is only .340, meaning balls in play with similar exit velocity and launch angle are caught by outfielders with relative frequency. But at Miller Park, with the roof closed, Goldschmidt got enough of this baseball to notch the first hit and home run of his Cardinals career. It was the culmination of the marathon at-bat that would prove to be merely an appetizer for the main courses yet to come—even if Goldschmidt didn’t necessarily buy into the narrative.
“It’s okay, but I don’t think it guarantees anything,” Goldschmidt said of the notion that his lengthy at-bat to open the game served as a tone-setter for his productive night that followed. “I didn’t really think about it, I was just trying to find a way to get on, and it just happened to be there.”
Indeed, it did happen to be there in the first, and it stayed there all game for Goldschmidt. In the at-bats that followed, Goldschmidt proceeded to go single (104.9 mph), line out to center (107.3 mph), home run (105.8 mph), and home run (106.4 mph) before being walked intentionally in the ninth inning. Every ball he put in play registered well-above triple digits off the bat before the Brewers decided they’d seen enough and issued Goldschmidt the free pass in his final plate appearance of the night.
By that point, Cardinals three-hole hitter Paul DeJong had gotten rather used to watching from the on-deck circle as Goldschmidt worked one lengthy at-bat after another, so the intentional walk threw him off just a bit.
“Oh, guess it’s my turn now,” DeJong joked about the moment after the game.
Goldschmidt was similarly matter-of-fact regarding the events of the evening. All spring we’ve heard about how even-keel Goldschmidt is as a player, but there’s nothing like a three home run night in your second game with a new team to put that notion to the test.
I’m here to tell you, folks: It’s true. He genuinely approaches each at-bat the same, regardless of what might have taken place in the last one.
“It is what it is,” Goldschmidt said, summarizing his monster game the same way one might lament their boss’s decision to schedule them for overtime on a weekend. “Yesterday it was three strikeouts, today it’s three homers. Who knows what tomorrow’s going to be, so I just got to try to put the work in every day and try to find a way to help us win.”
On Friday, Goldschmidt did more than find a way to help the Cardinals win—he carried the banner and led the charge. Just how the team drew it up when it acquired him in December.
Nice to know he'll be sticking around for a while.
