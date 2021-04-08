(KMOV.com) — Even if the weather subsides for Thursday's home opener at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals will still be dealing with some last-minute injury news to put a damper on the festivities.
Fans making their return to Busch for the first time since the 2019 season won't see first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the Cardinals starting lineup, as the team announced this afternoon that he has been scratched due to lower back tightness. The club describes the move as a precautionary measure.
Mike Shildt's original plans for the day's lineup included Matt Carpenter starting at second base, with Tommy Edman shifting to right field, where he played a couple of times during the Cardinals' recent road trip. Instead, Carpenter will fill-in for Goldschmidt at first, with Edman returning to the infield at second.
After the adjustments, the Cardinals will trot out the following lineup on Thursday against Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes:
Tommy Edman 4
Matt Carpenter 3
Nolan Arenado 5
Paul DeJong 6
Yadier Molina 2
Dylan Carlson 8
Justin Williams 9
Tyler O'Neill 7
Adam Wainwright 1
Something new I'm breaking for out this season: Cardinals lineup for Thursday, with a twist. Had to get the 2009 Topps Wainwright in there, bat in his hands.Edman at 2B after all, and Carp at 1B with the Goldschmidt scratch (back). pic.twitter.com/Rz1Q9cyQCf— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 8, 2021
First pitch from Busch Stadium is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
