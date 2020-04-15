ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials with Gold's Gym said the company is closing 30 of its gyms.
The company is closing gyms in St. Louis, Alabama and Colorado Springs.
"While the COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to close about 30 gyms, we know that we will emerge from this stronger and ready to grow," the company said in a statement.
