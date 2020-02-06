The St. Louis Blues' American Hockey League affiliation has once again come into question.
It happened not too long ago when the Blues' previous agreement that featured the AHL's Chicago Wolves as the Blues' minor-league affiliate was set to expire following the 2016-2017 season. The Note didn't renew the contract, and the Wolves became the minor-league affiliate of the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Because the Blues were left without an official AHL partner, the Blues still sent some prospects to Chicago during that 2017-2018 campaign. The San Antonio Rampage also served as a landing spot for Blues' prospects during that season, making for a clunky development issue for up-and-coming Blues players. The problems were seemingly solved, though, when the Blues came to an agreement with San Antonio to become the team's official affiliate beginning with the 2018-2019 season. That contract between St. Louis and San Antonio was a five-year deal set to run through 2023.
Now, it doesn't look like that's going to happen.
The expansion Golden Knights are once again involved in tripping up the Blues' plans for their minor-league players, as the Vegas franchise has purchased the San Antonio Rampage from previous owners Spurs Sports & Entertainment, with whom the Blues had their affiliate agreement. The deal was announced Thursday.
This development leaves the Blues out in the cold again with regard to their prospects, and could present challenges for the development of the team's stars of tomorrow. For instance, during the 2017-2018 season in which Blues prospects were scattered between Chicago and San Antonio, neither club had room for a Blues goaltending prospect with whom you've since become familiar.
Jordan Binnington actually had some excellent numbers in the AHL that season--for the Providence Bruins. That's right; Binnington was loaned to the AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins, the team he'd ultimately defeat in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, simply because the Blues had nowhere else to put him.
Not exactly ideal circumstances for developing chemistry with your potential future teammates in St. Louis.
Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong issued a brief statement Thursday after news spread of the deal between the Vegas Golden Knights and Spurs Sports & Entertainment.
"We are aware of the news regarding Vegas purchasing the San Antonio organization," Armstrong said. "The Blues will finish the remainder of the 2019-20 season with San Antonio as our AHL affiliate. In the meantime, our pursuit of a new minor league affiliate will begin immediately. We will have no further comment on this topic at this time."
The deal conceivably opens up an opportunity for the Blues and Chicago Wolves to reunite with an AHL agreement, but that relationship already ended under less-than-ideal circumstances once. Whether there's room to repair it remains to be seen.
As of now, though, the Blues don't really have any clear alternative options.
