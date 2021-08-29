(KMOV.com) - A St. Louis family is sharing more about their devastating loss during the war in Afghanistan, as U.S. troops prepare to finalize the withdraw on Tuesday.
Paula and Jeff White lost their son, Army Specialist Jeffrey L. White, 21, on April 3, 2012. White was returning from a mission in Terezay, Khost province, Afghanistan, driving the lead Humvee, when an I.E.D. detonated nearby, killing him. He was just nine days away from returning home to the U.S.
"Jeffrey was wild and adventurous, he had a passion for life," said Paula White.
White was a 2008 graduate of Pacific High School and in 2009, decided to join the Army. After starting at Fort Benning, White was transferred to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.
"His favorite jump was out of a Blackhawk helicopter into a lake in Alaska," White said. "They also did a 24-hour trip to Australia where they were able to meet troops there and then head back all within a day."
White was scheduled for deployment in December 2011, but wanted to treat his dad to a St. Louis Cardinals game beforehand.
"He told his dad if we win Game 6, I'm coming home and taking you to game 7," she said. "And they did."
The couple said they were in the middle of planning a party, eagerly anticipating their son's arrival home, when they received the devastating news.
"We were shopping, had a half a cart full of groceries and what not, I was in the tire department looking at tires and stuff and I seen my wife coming toward me, and I could tell something was wrong," said Jeff White.
What followed was the longest 30 minute ride home, they said.
"When she broke the news the only thing I can remember doing is screaming," she said. "It's really a fog, you remember specifics and things about the people giving you this news, but everything else is a blur."
The family quickly pivoted from planning a welcome home party, to planning a funeral. They credit the Army with helping them navigate that process.
"His homecoming was nothing short of amazing," she said. "The community has been so great, they were so supportive then and even to this day, if they see us on the street, they see how we're doing."
More than nine years after their son's death, the couple said they're angry and disappointed at decisions being made in regard to the situation at the Kabul Airport.
"It's wrong and it's infuriating and I can't grasp any understanding of the incompetence," said Paula White. "What happened, with the deaths of those 13 servicemembers, should not have happened."
Asked what he would say to the families of those fallen servicemembers, Jeff White said while the future will be "incredibly difficult," they will be able to get through it.
"Their sons and daughters were on one of the most noble missions I think you could be on," he said. "To be able to get women and children, people that can't help themselves, Americans, out from under the control of these barbarians, that's heroic," he said.
White's picture, along with other Missourians who have been killed in the line of duty, is memorialized at the Missouri Military Memorial in Jefferson Barracks Park. While it's a source of pride, the Whites would give anything to be able to talk to their son just one more time.
"I love you and I miss you everyday and I hope that the life that I lead makes you proud," White's mom said.
"I love you, I'm proud of you and you will not be forgotten," said his dad. "You'll be remembered for the hero that you are."
On Monday night, News 4 will air Part Two of its Gold Star Families piece, sharing another story of a local servicemember killed during the war in Afghanistan.
