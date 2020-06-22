In this June 15, 2019 file photo St. Louis Blues right wing Chris Thorburn waves to fans during the NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory celebration in St. Louis. Thorburn has announced his retirement, Monday, June 22, 2020 after playing more than 800 NHL games since 2005. Thorburn spent his last time on the ice celebrating the St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup last season. (AP Photo/Scott Kane, file)