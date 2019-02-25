ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A GoFundMe account was created after a woman's wheelchair-accessible van was stolen from Tower Grove Park Thursday.
According to the fundraiser, Suzanne Bettonville parked her van at the park to have lunch with her friends and to go Geocaching. While walking back to her parking spot to leave, Bettonville noticed her van was gone.
The van was used to take Bettonville's 18-year-old son, who is wheelchair-bound, to his medical appointments. Her son has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, according to the fundraiser.
News 4 reached out to police about the vehicle theft. A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they were unable to find any calls for service at the park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day. The spokesperson said the incident could have been reported via Telephone Reporting Unit, which would result in no call for service being available.
For more details about the GoFundMe or to make a donation, click here.
