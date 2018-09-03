ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Godfrey, Illinois man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in St. Charles County over the weekend.
John W. Plummer, 53, was driving a 2005 Suzuki V-Storm when it crashed into the back of a 2004 Chevrolet Traverse on westbound Highway 94 west of Sanders Road around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. A third vehicle, a 2015 Yamaha FZ09 then crashed into the back of Plummer’s vehicle.
Plummer was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
A second Godfrey, Illinois man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was reportedly the driver of the vehicle that crashed into Plummer’s Suzuki, according to the crash report.
