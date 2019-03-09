JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An Ameren utility truck crashed into an apartment building after it was hit by another car near Hillsboro on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the accident happened near the intersection of Highway 21 and Eckhard Road around 4:30 p.m.
Hillsboro Fire Marshal Brian Gaudet said the apartment building is no longer safe.
"There is a lot of structural damage," Gaudet said. "There is a lot of low-bearing walls and supports that are missing or damages seriously at this point in time."
At least one person died in the crash, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol authorities.
Police said the driver who died, Henry Rushing, was driving erratically. Officers said they received complaints about the 52-year-old but were unable to contact him before he hit the Ameren bucket truck head-on, causing it to crash into the apartment building.
Rushing then spun out and hit another car, which was driven by Regina Herrington. She said she was driving south on Highway 21 when she saw the other car, which was in front of her, slam into the Ameren truck going north.
"I think if I didn't try to speed up a little bit, it probably would have hit me," she said.
She then saw the Ameren bucket truck ram into the apartment building.
"I'd seen people running over there to make sure they're okay," Herrington said.
There were two Ameren workers in the bucket truck, but it was reported that neither were injured.
Nobody inside the apartment building was injured but one person was inside an upstairs apartment when the accident happened. People who lived in the Jewel-Lynn apartments are in a holding pattern as it relates to knowing where they will live going forward.
Gaudet said is the people didn't grab their important items from their apartments, now it's too late to do so.
The American Red Cross is offering assistance to those who lives in the apartment building.
Building inspectors were called in to make sure the structure was sound while crews worked to remove the truck, which was completed late Thursday night.
Authorities have declared the building unsafe, saying the foundation appears to have damage.
The power and water have been turned off.
