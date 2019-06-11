ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Family and friends of a St. Louis woman killed in a plane crash in Alaska will say goodbye Wednesday.
Cassandra Webb was one of six people killed when two sightseeing planes carrying passengers from a cruise ship collided near Ketchikan.
READ: St. Louis killed in Alaska plane crash
Cassie Webb’s niece Katie Fink told News 4 her aunt had a passion for travel, and she was traveling with her best friends when the plane crash happened.
She said the Coast Guard told her the other plane hit the side of the one Cassie was co-piloting. Cassie lost her life, but her friends survived.
Those friends, who live in Florida, are driving her ashes back to St. Louis for Cassie’s celebration of life.
“It’s like her last trip with her best friends,” Fink said. “I love the idea. She would’ve loved the idea and I think it’s very neat that this is the way that they’re honoring her.”
Fink described her aunt as an amazing woman and said she and her family are finding comfort in the fact that Cassie was doing what she loved when she died.
“Some of her last words were that it was the most beautiful place on earth, so that’s very comforting in itself. She wanted to be co-piloting that plane. She’s very adventurous. That’s very comforting knowing that’s what she was doing at the time. But it’s still unreal that it just happened to her.”
Fink said Cassie, who was a mother of two boys, “always made time for everyone” and lived her life to the fullest. She said her entire family, including Cassie’s two sons, are trying to honor her memory by doing the same.
“I know that her boys plan to live the rest of her memory to the fullest, and travel and do things that she wanted that she wasn’t able to do. That’s definitely going make her very proud.”
News 4 asked what she wants people to know about her aunt, Fink replied, “She was amazing, she was beautiful, she was happy, intelligent. I mean, she was just the perfect woman. She was a single mom of two boys and raised them and lived this full life and did a great job at it."
“She always knew what to say,” she added, “She could cry with you and laugh with you the next minute. But she just had a heart of gold and you don’t find that many people like that anymore.”
Fink said a part of Cassie is “with her boys at all times.”
“I think there were quite a few people waiting for her at the gates of heaven with cocktails ready when she got up there, including her mom, sisters, and sister-in-law. So I think it’s definitely a party right now and God does take the good ones home.”
