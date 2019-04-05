ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Starting Friday, runners will take over St. Louis for the annual Go! St. Louis Marathon & Family Fitness Weekend.
While the big races will take place Sunday, smaller races are happening Friday and Saturday. Some road closures will start Friday morning.
Sunday's marathon and half marathon will start in Forest Park, head to Tower Grove and Lafayette Park before ending downtown.
There will also be a 5k Friday and other races for kids Saturday in Forest Park.
Here are the roads that will be closed throughout the weekend:
- April 5
- Chestnut between 14th and 15th and 15th between Market & Pine: 7 a.m. Friday – 5 p.m. Sunday
- 14th between Market & Pine: 5 p.m. Friday – 5 p.m. Sunday
- April 6
- Chestnut between 12th & 13th; Pine between 13th & 15th; Market between 13th and 15th: 7:00 a.m. Saturday – 5 p.m. Sunday
- April 7
- Forest Park on Saturday and Sunday, use of city streets for marathon ending at Market & 14th Sunday
- Grand between Cricket & Lagoon Dr.: 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Sunday
Click here for a map of the entire route.
Click here for a map of the road closures happening Sunday.
Mona Vespa, President of Go! St. Louis, said the organization has worked with all different city groups to make sure they are closing streets in a way that makes it safe for participants and people downtown. She said putting on a safe event is the most important thing they can do.
Vespa said they have planned for all the events happening this weekend, including the Cardinals and the Blues, so nothing will be affected.
In terms of weather, she said the marathon will go on rain or shine, and the only reason they could possibly cancel is because of lightning.
