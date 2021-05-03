Covid-19 vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting a shot don't hold up. In fact, they'll set the US back

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The first mass vaccination event in western St. Charles County will take place Friday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Missouri residents age 16 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant, located at 1500 Highway A in Wentzville. The St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln county health departments are partnering with the Missouri National Guard and GM Wentzville Assembly Plant for the event.

All those wanting to be vaccinated at the event should register through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website. After registering, residents should look for the vaccination event named “94733: [ADA] 5/7_Wentzville GM Plant SCCDPH Drive Thru Vaccination Event_Primary Pfizer-94733 Region C” and choose a time to schedule an appointment. Those without internet access should call 877-435-8411 to schedule an appointment.

Participants at the May 7 vaccination event will be given their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on June 4 at the plant.

