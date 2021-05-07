WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The first mass vaccination event in western St. Charles County took place Friday.

Tracking COVID-19: Vaccine data and case numbers in Missouri and Illinois As confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our viewing area.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Missouri residents age 16 and older were be able to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant, located at 1500 Highway A in Wentzville. The St. Charles, Warren and Lincoln County health departments partnered with the Missouri National Guard and GM Wentzville Assembly Plant for the event.

Participants at the May 7 vaccination event will be given their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on June 4 at the plant.