ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the first time since 1970, the Blues are headed to the Stanley Cup Finals.
Time to play 'Gloria", St. Louis!!!
The verified Laura Branigan page says so!
CONGRATULATIONS @StLouisBlues on WINNING the WESTERN CONFERENCE!!! We’re taking “Gloria” to the STANLEY CUP FINAL!!!🙂👍💙💛🎶🏒 ~ Kathy Golik, Other Half Entertainment #LGB #PlayGloria #LauraBranigan #LauraBraniganGLORIA #NHL #StanleyCup— Laura Branigan (@laurabranigan) May 22, 2019
Yes, that's right! Y98 will play another 24 hours of 'Gloria'!
YES THEY DID! YES WE ARE! #PLAYGLORIA #24HOURSOFGLORIA pic.twitter.com/zoNGlXSkra— Y98 (@Y98) May 22, 2019
!!!!!!! ALL THE EXCITEMENT! #playgloria #weallbleedblue pic.twitter.com/G9COIwpi5A— STL Ballpark Village (@BPVSTL) May 22, 2019
Congratulations to our Western Conference Champions @StLouisBlues!!! We look forward to the #StanleyCupFinal in St. Louis! #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/v3k4Ox6B1t— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) May 22, 2019
Congratulations @StLouisBlues,Western Conference Champions!On to the #StanleyCupFinals!!#StanleyCupPlayoffs #StlBlues #WeAllBleedBlue #LGB pic.twitter.com/gjeKeGvM8L— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 22, 2019
Who’s excited for @StLouisBlues?? Let’s show our #afftonstrong support with a Blues Spirit Day this Thursday, May 23! Trade in your purple for some blue and gold, and let’s #PlayGloria! #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/Kd86j0BeU7— Affton Schools (@AfftonSchools) May 22, 2019
Fresh off the presses!!!!! #playgloria #glorious @kmov pic.twitter.com/IB9IsC9KZN— Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) May 22, 2019
History! #LGB https://t.co/KyDzC0rCL9— Courtney Bryant (@CourtneyDBryant) May 22, 2019
37 games into the season, @StLouisBlues were in line for the #1 overall draft pick. Four and a half months later, the Blues are playing for the #StanleyCup. Incredible.The Jack Adams Trophy belongs on Craig Berube’s mantel.— Steve Savard (@SteveSavardKMOV) May 22, 2019
12 down...4 to go!!!! Play Gloria!!! https://t.co/Nzp3AQUmci— Steve Templeton KMOV (@SteveTempleton) May 22, 2019
And here we go!!! The Blues are going to the STANLEY CUP!!!!! #LGB #PlayGloria pic.twitter.com/PetEYapQCn— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) May 22, 2019
The drought is over! The Blues are FINALLY heading to the Stanley Cup Final! @KMOV #stlblues pic.twitter.com/bFlMypTcmy— Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) May 22, 2019
Congratulations, @StLouisBlues! #lgb #hardfoughtseries #questforthecup https://t.co/xaDF8y4oxC— Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) May 22, 2019
PLAY GLORIA!!! PLAY GLORIA!!! PLAY GLORIA!! #LGB— Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 22, 2019
What a team!!!! Stanley Cup here we come!!!! #LGB https://t.co/ttXwJitbr1— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) May 22, 2019
Yes! Play Gloria!!! #LGB #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue https://t.co/3eaIf5yyDS— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) May 22, 2019
#stlblues @StLouisBlues #StanleyCup Finals #LGB #WeWantTheCup https://t.co/VjpkVqgI4Z— Lacy Clay MO1st (@LacyClayMO1) May 22, 2019
