ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the first time since 1970, the Blues are headed to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Time to play 'Gloria", St. Louis!!!

The verified Laura Branigan page says so!

Yes, that's right! Y98 will play another 24 hours of 'Gloria'!

