ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The fallout of a pandemic and severe labor shortage are partly to blame for a worldwide bottleneck in the supply chain, according to one St. Louis expert.
Justin Goodson, a professor in the Chaifetz School of Business at St. Louis University, said the current supply chain hiccups are historic.
"This is not something that happens every other year and we don't hear about it," he said. "Even if we didn't hear about it, we would all feel it because we're all affected by this."
Goodson said he predicts the bottleneck could last well into next year and encourages people to begin buying presents for the holidays now, with the anticipation they'll arrive late.
"Even here in the U.S., domestically, transport and shipping is seeing serious slowdowns," he said.
Timothy Metz recently opened Timothy's in Creve Coeur. It's an upscale restaurant with a menu Metz designed himself.
"The prices of beef and pork are soaring," he said. "So we've started making changes to the menu to still offer top quality options but for a price we can afford."
He's been open for a couple of months and said at the onset, gathering basic necessities proved challenging.
"Let's say a dry good like napkins. There's not an issue, everything is going great and then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, they'll say it's out of stock indefinitely and we don't know when it's going to be back," he said.
Metz faced similar problems with securing silverware for the restaurant along with wine baskets and stands.
"We ordered them at the same time and the baskets arrived, but not the stands," he said. "People have been very understanding. So, if they have to come up to the bar for their wine basket because we don't have the stands for their table, they've been really good about it."
He's hopeful for patio season and looking ahead to the holidays.
"People want to get out and eat out again," he said. "People are filling the seats, now it's a matter of making sure we have what we need."
The supply chain woes extend far beyond the restaurant industry, leaving nearly no industry untouched.
Joice Carrawell, owner of Little Readers Bookstore on Hampton Avenue, said she's starting to notice delays.
"Once we got into the end of August and middle of September we started seeing that it took a little longer," she said. "Now that we're going into September and October, it's taking almost three weeks to four weeks for us to get the books we've been wanting."
As a result, she wants people to place their orders now in order to receive their books on time for the holidays.
"Please be patient with us," she said. "We're trying our hardest to get you what you've been asking for."
Small, local boutiques are feeling the effects of the shortage, but not as severely as some other businesses.
Laura Henderson has owned Laura's La Petite on Main Street in St. Charles for 37 years. She said many of her items are made locally by staff members or sourced from nearby.
"Still, I've never seen anything like this," she said.
She orders a line of goods from Huckleberry's, a company based in Montana. That's where she's seen some of her most serious delays.
"I ordered that in May and they're telling me it will hopefully arrive by Dec. 1," she said.
Despite not feeling the most serious of impacts, she said she's noticed how slowly products seem to be shipping.
"It's like we're telling our customers, when they say, 'I'm not sure,' we say, 'if you really think you wanna get it you better, because we may not have it,'" she said.
Experts say as long as supply is unable to meet demand, customers and retailers alike will continue to see delays and be left waiting.
