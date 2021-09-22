ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis grocery store is offering a very easy way to help Afghan refugees working to make the St. Louis are their new home.
Global Foods market in Kirkwood has launched a gift card program. Starting now through the end of October, shoppers can purchase $25 gift cards to be given to refugee families.
"It's been a really traumatic experience for them. We're planning on matching up tp $1,500 worth of gift certificates," Shayn Prapaisilp with Global Foods said. "I think for any recent immigrant, the thing they miss the most from home is their food."
Global Foods carries food from over 50 countries from all around the world. For more on the gift card match program, call the market at 314-835-1112.
