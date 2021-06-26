BOND COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 26-year-old Glen Carbon woman was killed in a Friday morning car crash with a tractor-trailer in Bond County.
Troopers with the Illinois State Police said Jasmine Streator was driving her 2017 black GMC Terrain west on Interstate 70 when she crossed the lane to the left and hit a semi-trailer driving east head-on. The crash happened near mile marker 47 between Highland and Vandalia after 8:40 a.m. Friday.
Streator's car rolled over. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The tractor-trailer went off the road and jack knifed. The 33-year-old driver from New York wasn't injured.
The eastbound lanes of the Interstate were closed for five hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.