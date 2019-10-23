Glen Carbon, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on January 1, but city officials in Edwardsville said their community will be taking part.
According to Mayor Robert Jackstadt, the Village of Glen Carbon voted 4-2 Tuesday to ban the sale of recreational marijuana within the city limits.
The trustees also voted to remove a cannabis taxing ordinance.
Police Chief Todd Link The Edwardsville Intelligencer he doesn't approve of the sale of marijuana on moral grounds, as growing, distributing or possessing marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.
Link said he is concerned about the risk to the village if the federal law is enforced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.