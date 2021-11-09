GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The entire Village of Glen Carbon, Illinois is under a boil order, city officials said.
The order was put into effect Tuesday after environmental authorities determined there was low chlorine levels in the water.
All customers are advised to boil water for five minutes before drinking or food preparation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.