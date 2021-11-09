Boil order
GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The entire Village of Glen Carbon, Illinois is under a boil order, city officials said.

The order was put into effect Tuesday after environmental authorities determined there was low chlorine levels in the water. 

All customers are advised to boil water for five minutes before drinking or food preparation.

