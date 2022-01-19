GLEN CARBON (KMOV.com) -- A Glen Carbon man, his brother and cousin are facing charges for their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to court documents.
Jeremiah Carollo, Anthony Carollo and Cody Vollan were charged with disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading in a Capitol building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
An investigation into the three men revealed they were in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. For its investigation, the FBI used geolocation data, video footage and a witness who identified the three men.
Charging documents say Jeremiah Carollo, 45 and Cody Vollan,31, admitted to being inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, and said 23-year-old Anthony Carollo was with them.
All three men were arrested Wednesday. Jeremiah Carollo was to make his initial court appearance at 2 p.m. in Southern Illinois. Anthony Carollo and Cody Vollan, both from Flossmoor, Illinois, were to appear in court in Northern Illinois at 3 p.m.
