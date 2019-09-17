GLASGOW, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Glasgow Village residents are alternating in protest for the construction of a development to bring a grocery store to the neighborhood.
News 4 told you earlier this month that construction to build a new grocery store and shopping plaza in the area has been on pause where the old Glasgow Village Shopping Center once occupied this place.
The current delay is due to permits and the need for a bigger sewer.
“That's the whole purpose of this development to enhance this community," resident Tina Miller said.
Construction plans show developers have to come onto neighboring TJ’s Pizza property to address the sewer expansion.
But residents say the owners of TJ’s will not give contractors permission to work.
Norco Real Estate is behind this project and developers say there are other plans in place if TJ’s will not cooperate.
“With a full length grocery store, a food pantry, a place where our kids can have family night and fun night and education," said Miller.
Developers say they hope to get approval for those plans very soon.
News 4 has been trying to get in contact with the owner of TJ’s Pizza.
We were told the managers were out of the office and they couldn’t reach the owner who lives out of state.
Employees told us they weren’t allowed to tell us their side of this situation.
