ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOv.com) -- Glasgow resident Olivia Williams said she’s tired of looking at a vacant lot in front of her home.
“It looks nasty, it don’t really look like nothing,” she said.
The lot, now overgrown and filled with weeds and cracks, was once the thriving Glasgow Village Shopping Center.
The center sat vacant for years before it was demolished in 2013.
Four years later in 2017, residents like Williams got excited when they heard a developer wanted to build a new shopping center in its place.
But in the last two years this lot shows little work has been done.
“I don’t understand what would be the holdup,” Williams said.
News 4 found the property is being developed by Norco Real Estate.
The architect with the company said they’ve been working toward breaking ground for the last two years.
He said the project has been pushed back during talks about finalizing site permits with the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) and St. Louis County.
The architect said things like the parking lot, bus stop and storm water drainage are some of the issues they’ve had to clear with MSD and the county.
Once they begin breaking ground, Norco Real Estate said they plan on putting in a grocery store and several other retail shops to bring this lot back to life.
