HAZELWOOD (KMOV.com) -- GKN Aerospace is closing its St. Louis site, the company announced Thursday.
In a statement, the company cited struggles in profitability in recent years as its reason for shutting down the site.
The site will end all operations by the end of 2023. The company did not say how many people will lose their jobs as a result of the closure.
A company spokesman said the announcement does not have any immediate effects on workers.
"We don’t anticipate any job losses in the first half of 2022 and there is no immediate impact of this announcement," the spokesman said in an email. "We will carry out a carefully managed wind-down process over the next two years and will communicate as we go forward."
GKN Aerospace is an aircraft and aero-engine manufacturer based out of the United Kingdom. It has locations in Asia, Europe and North America, according to the company's website.
News 4 is working to find more information and will update the story as more information becomes available.
