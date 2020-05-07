ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over the last couple months, many nonprofits have had to cancel fundraising efforts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But this week, you have a chance to help them get much needed funds back.
Tuesday marked Giving Tuesday -- an international movement to help support different charities.
And Thursday is Give STL Day which focuses on helping local nonprofits.
Give STL Day is a is a 24-hour online initiative to expand charitable giving and strengthen St. Louis area’s nonprofit sector. Since 2014, Give STL Day has raised over $13 million for local nonprofits. Last year more than $3 million dollars was donated to nearly 850 nonprofits in our area.
There are more than 1,000 non-profits participating including those who will help families directly impacted by COVID-19 like food pantries and Heat Up St. Louis.
To find a charity, click here.
