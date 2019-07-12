ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A young Blues fan got a big surprise when he got to deliver goalie Jordan Binnington a birthday card he made for him.
The boy, named Kevin, gave the card to his mom hoping someone at her work could get it to the Blues star, but the team arranged for an in-person delivery.
Kevin was able to give Binnington the birthday card himself, and the 26-year-old read the note, which thanked him for the wild run and implored him to sign long-term with the Blues, aloud.
"What's up little man! Here's The Cup.," Binnington said. "Give me a hug though."
