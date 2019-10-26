SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Hundreds of area kids will be getting a "new smile" Saturday for free, thanks to the Give Kids A Smile foundation.
The two-day dental clinic is designated to help local kids who don't have access to basic dental health care, that are in pain, or dealing with self-esteem issues.
Kids ranging from toddlers to 14-years-old will be treated by dental care professionals at the medical campus of Saint Louis University from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The pre-registered children will receive X-rays, professional cleaning, fluoride treatments, fillings, and oral surgery in a fun environment that features music, interactive games, and face painters.
After getting their new smile, each child will get a free lunch and a goodie bag which includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss.
For more information to enroll in the next clinic, click here.
