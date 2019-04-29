NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police said two young girls were shot in the Ville neighborhood of North City Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Cottage around 5:20 p.m.
One girl was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the foot.
Both were conscious and breathing when they were taken to a hospital.
