ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nicknamed the St. Louis Blues' official good luck charm, superfan Laila Anderson returned to the Girls on the Run 5K run for the third time -- but this time she was an honorary race chair.
The 5K race was held at Soldiers' Memorial in downtown St. Louis on Saturday and thousands of young girls ran alongside Laila.
"I just want everyone, whether running a 5K or just outlook on life, always try your hardest or always have fun," Laila said. "I just want to try to give these girls confidence and really enjoy this 5K."
More than 5,000 runners registered and vocalist Kennedy Holmes sang the national anthem. The 5k is part of a larger 10-week physical activity-based youth development program.
READ: Laila Anderson celebrates Stanley Cup victory with Blues at White House
“Girls on the Run is so important to me,” Laila said. “It is such an honor because all I think is if you were in someone else’s shoes you would want that support and love from everyone else. So, I think that’s just your time, you need to support everyone else because they would want the same for you."
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.