CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An event Friday tried to get 150 local high school girls to take their dreams to the sky – literally.
Friday was “Girls in Aviation Day” at St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia. At the event, students got the chance to climb into real cockpits and try out flight simulators.
The goal of the event was to get more young women involved in the aviation industry and related career opportunities.
Saint Louis University’s Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology partnered with Women in Aviation International to host the second annual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.