JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two girls are in custody and a third suspect is on the run in Jefferson County.
Around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said there was a large police presence at Highway A near the Victoria Falls subdivision after a stolen vehicle and gun were found. Authorities said a deputy was patrolling the subdivision when he saw a vehicle parked in the middle of the street. The vehicle allegedly matched the description of one that drove away from a deputy earlier and was stolen from Illinois.
Jefferson County authorities said suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the area. At the same time, another suspect was seen driving away.
In a tweet, Sheriff Marshak shared a post eluding that a BMW was the car the other suspect was seen driving away in. That vehicle was reportedly stolen from The Falls at Little Creek on Highway A in Festus.
Later in the morning, Jefferson County Public Information Officer Grant Bissell told News 4 two juvenile females had been arrested.
It was originally believed that three suspects ran into a wooded area after being found in the car in the street, but Bissell later said it was believed only two suspects ran from the car. A third suspect who was believed to be in the car, is believed to have already gotten out of the vehicle and was working on stealing a BMW when the deputy approached.
No other information has been released.
