CALIFORNIA (KFMB/CNN) -- A six-year-old California girl fighting a rare type of brain cancer wants to help others despite her own challenges.
Layla was diagnosed with anaplastic supratentorial ependymoma cancer two months ago. Her father set up a GoFundMe for Layla which turned into a fundraiser for more than just her.
Layla wanted to help others by making a fundraiser for St. Jude's children hospital and animal charities she chooses.
Layla has already had two brain surgeries but keeps her spirit up by helping others. The GoFundMe set up to help Layla and others fighting cancer has raised more than $62,000. The goal is to raise $100,000.
