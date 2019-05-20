JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A southbound Union Pacific rock train struck and killed a teenage girl, on a bridge in Hematite, Missouri Sunday afternoon, police say.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said five juveniles were playing around Joachim Creek Sunday afternoon. They made their way to the train trestle and then a train approached.
Three of them jumped off the bridge into the water, while the other two ran in the opposite direction. One made it off the tracks but 15-year-old Shianne N. Haines, of Hillsboro, was struck.
The four other minors were not injured.
Both the Sheriff's Office and Union Pacific Railroad are conducting an investigation.
The train crew was not injured.
