ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 12-year-old girl was shot in the head in north St. Louis on the Fourth of July.
Police were called to the 5700 block of Era Avenue shortly before midnight. When they arrived, the girl and another victim were found with gunshot wounds.
The girl was reportedly shot in the side of the head. She was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital.
The other shooting victim sustained a wound to the leg, police said.
A News 4 photographer at the scene noticed a vehicle with a shattered window.
No other information has been released.
