ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A young girl was shot in north St. Louis City Friday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the girl was shot in the right calf just before 6 p.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Maffitt Avenue in the Ville neighborhood.
No other information was released on what led to the shooting and who the suspect may be.
